A Mystery-Thriller Adventure Game
Coming back to the family Hotel after years, a strong-willed woman finds herself trapped with the ghosts from her past and a cellular telephone as the only way to unveil a terrible truth.
1993 Lewis and Clark County, Montana, USA
Ten years ago, the teenager Nicole left the family hotel with her mother after discovering the father having an affair with a her own age girl, Rachel, who eventually committed suicide. She was pregnant.
Now that both her parents are dead, Nicole wants to fulfill the last mother’s will to sell the hotel and refund the girl’s relatives, so she comes back with the family’s legal to check the decaying structure.
When the weather gets worse she finds herself stuck inside the large mountain lodge and finds support in Irving, a young FEMA agent using one of the first radio telephone ever built.
With his help, Nicole starts to investigate a story which hides a mystery far deeper than what people in the valley thought, a story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale.
Explore
Explore the vast and detailed hotel, unravelling dark secrets of the family’s past.
Binaural
audio
Binaural audio for a truly immersive experience.
Mature
storytelling
Intriguing, touching
and mature storytelling.
Thriller
Multi-layered narrative thriller, combining elements of mystery and horror.