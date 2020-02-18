A Mystery-Thriller Adventure Game

Coming back to the family Hotel after years, a strong-willed woman finds herself trapped with the ghosts from her past and a cellular telephone as the only way to unveil a terrible truth.

Watch the trailer

Get the PressKit

1993 Lewis and Clark County, Montana, USA

Ten years ago, the teenager Nicole left the family hotel with her mother after discovering the father having an affair with a her own age girl, Rachel, who eventually committed suicide. She was pregnant.

Now that both her parents are dead, Nicole wants to fulfill the last mother’s will to sell the hotel and refund the girl’s relatives, so she comes back with the family’s legal to check the decaying structure.

When the weather gets worse she finds herself stuck inside the large mountain lodge and finds support in Irving, a young FEMA agent using one of the first radio telephone ever built.

With his help, Nicole starts to investigate a story which hides a mystery far deeper than what people in the valley thought, a story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale.

Explore

Explore the vast and detailed hotel, unravelling dark secrets of the family’s past.

Binaural
audio

Binaural audio for a truly immersive experience.

Mature
storytelling

Intriguing, touching
and mature storytelling.

Thriller

Multi-layered narrative thriller, combining elements of mystery and horror.

“I genuinely can’t remember ever feeling the same level of apprehensive terror playing any other game.”
Dan GoadThe Digital Fix
“it’ll keep you glued to your screen until the credits roll.”
Kim SnaithGamespew
“Never before has a videogame space so befuddled this reviewer. But it doesn’t feel confusing in a frustrating manner.”
Ryan YoungThe Indie Game Website

Available now

Soon on